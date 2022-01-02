• Registered nurse Emilee Wiygul King, RN, has joined North Mississippi Medical Center’s Heartburn Center as nurse coordinator/educator.
In this role, King collaborates with gastroenterologists and surgeons at the Center for Digestive Health to help patients manage chronic heartburn and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). She performs esophageal and anorectal manometry procedures, 48-hour Bravo PH studies and ambulatory 24-hour impedance studies. She also educates patients about prevention, procedures, medications, special diets and physician instructions.
King, who lives in Fulton, earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2019. She completed a nursing internship and externship at NMMC while a student and worked as a contract registered nurse before assuming her role at the Heartburn Center.
• The Mississippi Airports Association has recently elected officers and board members for 2022.
Newly elected members, some of whom have served previously, include Tommy Booth of Michael Baker International, Matt Dowell of Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Tom Heanue of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, Matt Owens of Hesler-Noble Field in Laurel and Chanse Watson of Stennis International Airport.
Re-elected or continuing board members are Nick Ardillo of Neel-Schaffer, Inc., Paul Brown of Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, Mike Forster of Louisville-Winston County Airport, Elton Jay, retired Director of MDOT Aeronautics, Wes Kirkpatrick of Monroe County Airport, Carol Snapp of Trent Lott International Airport, Sam Washington of Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, Clay Williams of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Tom Williams of Meridian Regional Airport.
Officers are President Carol Snapp, President-elect Tom Heanue, Secretary Wes Kirkpatrick, Treasurer Mike Forster and Assistant Treasurer Matt Dowell.