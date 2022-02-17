CANTON – Nissan will invest $500 million and retrain 2,000 workers at its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant to build two new electric vehicles for its Nissan and Infiniti brands.
Gov. Tate Reeves and officials from Nissan announces the company’s plans today. Nissan's investment markings nearly $4 billion invested in the state since 2003.
Nissan will retool the plant to support production of all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV vehicles, scheduled to begin in 2025. The automaker is in the midst of an $18 billion program to expand its electric vehicle fleet through 2030. The company said it aims to have electric vehicles make up 40% of its U.S. sales by then.
“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” said Reeves. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector. We are a top state for automotive leaders, and this significant investment by Nissan in the Canton facility lets the world know that we are open for business and our workforce is ready to take on these in-demand jobs of the future.”
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training in support of the project. Madison County is providing assistance, as well. Additionally, Accelerate Mississippi is assisting Nissan with its upskilling, retraining, and community outreach efforts.
Nissan Canton employs approximately 5,000 people and has assembled nearly 5 million vehicles. The plant currently produces the Altima, Frontier, Titan and Titan XD models.
“Today’s announcement is the first of several new investments that will drive the EV revolution in the United States,” said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd. “Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training and process to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team.”