BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Mississippi Main Street Association and Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area are partnering projects in the region this year, including four specific projects with local Main Street organizations in New Albany, Pontotoc, Itawamba County and Tupelo.
The first two projects involve New Albany and Pontotoc, two key communities on the Tanglefoot Trail, which will receive assistance with initiatives designed to enhance their downtown areas, making them more attractive to residents and trail users alike.
• The New Albany Main Street Association will receive $20,000 to assist with the development of a Downtown Master Plan, which will include strategies for the redevelopment of the community’s railroad and cultural districts as well as a key gateway corridor to downtown, Carter Avenue.
The new plan will use the city’s “New Albany NEXT” Comprehensive Plan as its foundation and will also include elements from New Albany Main Street’s recent “Envision Connect” plan, which was developed through a USDA grant received by MMSA and partially funded by MHNHA.
The planning process will also incorporate aspects of two additional efforts currently in progress: the Streetscape Improvement Plan for the Downtown Historic District and the proposed Little Tallahatchie Greenway Project.
“Developing a Downtown Master Plan that combines all of these components will provide a coordinated, concise guide for all projects and facilitate implementation of each element,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. “As the Tanglefoot Trail’s northern trailhead, New Albany is a vital gateway community for trail users, and enhancements to its downtown area will make this regional outdoor recreation asset an even more appealing destination for visitors from all over the country.”
• The Pontotoc County Main Street Association will receive $20,000 to assist with the creation of a "storytelling mural" featuring significant persons and events in the community’s rich history. The mural will be located at the First Choice Bank Pavilion adjacent to the Tanglefoot Trail.
In addition to the mural, the project will also help develop stronger connectivity between the trail and Pontotoc’s historic downtown area.
• Itawamba County is the most recently designated Mississippi Main Street program in the Hills region, and its membership is countywide. The three involved communities – Fulton, Tremont, and Mantachie – will receive a visit from the MMSA Roadmap Resource Team, which will provide each municipality with a strategic framework for downtown revitalization.
This roadmap will contain prioritized recommendations and specific implementation tactics for the next three to five years. MHNHA is providing $23,000 to help cover expenses for the county-wide resource team that will benefit all three towns.
• The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association will receive $5,000 to assist with the development of its innovative Historical Walking Trails Program, which will utilize QR codes to guide visitors to historically significant sites throughout the downtown area and beyond.
“MMSA and MHNHA are collaboratively investing a total of $68,000 in these four Main Street projects in the Hills region,” said Mary Cates Williams, Executive Director of MHNHA. “We are proud to be able to work with Mississippi Main Street again this year on these strategic investments in our local communities,” Williams said.
Last year, the two organizations collaborated to develop strategic Work Plans for 22 certified Main Street communities in the Hills. Each of the plans was specifically geared toward COVID recovery and included an economic assessment developed by Dr. Rachael Carter with the Mississippi State University Extension. Promotional videos were also created for each Main Street community by award-winning videographer Joe York.
MHNHA has also awarded $63,735 in requests submitted by other regional Main Street programs through its 2022 Community Grants Program for projects in Booneville, Holly Springs, Ripley, Saltillo, and Water Valley, bringing the total funding for Main Street communities in the Hills region to $131,735.