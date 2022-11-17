TUPELO – North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory have received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.
The national distinction celebrates the hospitals’ achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
“Our patients and their families depend on us to reliably deliver high quality care,” said David C. Wilson, president of NMMC-Tupelo and chief operating officer for North Mississippi Health Services. “Earning top ratings on national safety benchmarks reflects the commitment of our Tupelo and Amory teammates.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“Sustaining quality care takes a team dedicated to connecting their communities with the health care they need and deserve, said Jamie Rodgers, administrator of NMMC Gilmore-Amory. “To meet these national standards year after year is a testament to their perseverance.”
The Leapfrog Group updates Hospital Safety Grades twice annually, in the fall and spring. Since 2018, both the Tupelo and Amory hospitals have earned eight “A” safety ratings.
“The culture of doing what’s best for patients and their families has to be constantly tended and renewed,” said Melody Poole, NMHS chief quality officer. “Our team is dedicated to providing the right care, at the right time, every time, for every patient.”
The Leapfrog Group was founded in 2000 and is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to drive gains in patient safety.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”