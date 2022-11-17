djr-2020-12-09-news-nmmc-covid-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo from 2020, nurses work inside the COVID Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO – North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory have received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

Newsletters

Recommended for you