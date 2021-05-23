TUPELO • After 17 years at her former job, Diane Spears wanted to do something different. And owning her own business was an even better incentive.
Unsure initially what business to open, she decided to sell shoes. Thirty-seven years later, what was once a shoe store with just two rows of women's and men's shoes has grown into a nearly 4,000-square-foot shop — the aptly named Shoe & Boot Outlet.
"Next month will mark our 37th year in business at the same location in Tupelo," she said.
The Shoe and Boot Outlet is located at 357 S. Gloster St., in the Denton Plaza, across from Walmart Neighborhood Market.
The store, which is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., is fully stocked with Western boots and work boots for men, women and children. Popular brands include Justin, Red Wing, Ariat, Rocky. Tony Lama, Lucchese, Timberland and Merrell and more.
"And we have exotic skins like alligator, elephant and ostrich," Spears said.
The work boot business has been an integral part of the store's success. The Shoe and Boot Outlet is the preferred supplier for more than 50 accounts.
The store is packed from one end to the other with boots, so many that Spears isn't sure of exactly just how many pairs she has. Thousands, most likely, which means a customer is apt to find what he or she needs. If not, special orders can be made.
The store got its start in what was once the Dr Pepper bottling plant, and eight years ago, Spears expanded into the space that was the former Babyland.
"We did that so we could have a much larger select of safety toe shoes for men and women," she said.
A loyal and steady stream of customers has kept The Shoe and Boot Outlet viable through the years, but Spears said its longtime employees are just as important. Store manager Kelly Fowler has worked at the store for more than 20 years, and salesperson Mike Wright has nearly 12 years of experience.
"I'm not in the store like I used to be, but they both know the business and I do not worry because I know they are both there and take care of every detail," Spears said.
Like many retailers during the pandemic, there were some tough days to endure. But The Shoe and Boot Outlet weathered the store.
Spears said she wasn't sure what would happen and was worried how the pandemic would affect them in the long run. As it turned out, the store never stopped selling boots. Business has picked up and is headed toward pre-pandemic levels.
Ensuring customers are taken care of has proven critical.
"We have always prided ourselves with excellent customer service and I believe our loyal customers over the years show that," Spears said. "We're so thankful for our success and hope to continue to provide a huge selection at prices our customers appreciate."