BLUE SPRINGS – Rumors of a hiring freeze at Toyota Mississippi are just that – rumors.
The automotive plant, which employs more than 2,000 workers and assembles the Corolla compact sedan, continues to accept applications.
Tiffannie L. Hedin, Toyota Mississippi's manager of corporate communications, said the plant does have some scheduled non-production days in February.
In a statement, the company said, "Toyota’s North American operations continue to face intermittent challenges due to supply chain disruptions. Toyota remains committed to long-term, stable employment and will use this time to further train, develop and prepare our team for success in 2023."
During previous non-production days, Toyota team members had three options: They could take paid-time off, take time off without pay without impacting attendance records, or report to the plant for training or to work on community projects.
For all of 2022, Toyota Motor North America sales in the U.S. of 2,108,458 vehicles, a decrease of 9.6% compared to 2021.
The company had fourth quarter 2022 sales of 536,740 vehicles was a 13.1% increase compared to the same period in 2021. Sales in December totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5% compared to December 2021.
Sales of the Corolla for the year dropped nearly 11 in the U.S. to 222,216. That helped maintain its position as the top-selling compact sedan in the U.S. Toyota has sold at least 210,000 Corollas in the U.S. for 29 consecutive years.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.