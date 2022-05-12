Eight airports in Northeast Mississippi received grants to enhance their facilities. The grants were made to 29 airports statewide through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.
Making the announcement were U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss.
“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said. “I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.”
The AIP airport grant program funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings.
Eligible projects include those improvements related to enhancing airport safety, capacity, security and environmental concerns. In general, sponsors can get AIP funds for most airfield capital improvements or rehabilitation projects and in some specific situations, for terminals, hangars, and non-aviation development.
Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, then the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.
The AIP grants for Mississippi airports included these in Northeast Mississippi that accounted for more than $3.2 million:
• Monroe County, City of Aberdeen – $405,000 to reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting
• Tishomingo County, City of Belmont – $290,925 to seal apron and runway pavement
• Golden Triangle Regional, City of Columbus – $1 million to improve contract tower, terminal building, install lighting and fencing
• Roscoe Turner, City of Corinth – $67,500 to improve drainage and erosion control
• Iuka, City of Iuka – $174,375 for hangar improvements and construction
• University-Oxford, City of Oxford – $975,000 to reconstruct runway lighting, install navigational aids
• Pontotoc County, City of Pontotoc – $193,512 to install navigational aids, reconstruct airport beacon and lighting vault
• McCharen Field, City of West Point – $153,000 to acquire land