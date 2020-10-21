Tupelo • The unemployment rate for Northeast Mississippi declined for the fourth time in five months following a record high set in April as the coronavirus pandemic spread.
After hitting 17.8% in April, the jobless rate in the 16-county region for September was estimated at 6.1%, according to preliminary figures from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
That figure is an eight-tenths decline from August.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 7.1%, while the national unemployment ate was 7.9%
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a regular pattern each year, such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools and other recurring events.
On a nonseasonally adjusted basis, the state’s jobless rate was 6.8%, while the national rate was 7.7%
County figures are provided by MDES are unadjusted.
Fifteen of Northeast Mississippi’s 16 counties posted rates below 10%; the lone outlier was Clay at 10.9%
Five of the region’s counties were among the top 10 lowest rates statewide. Lafayette’s 4.8% was lowest in the region and was second lowest statewide. Tishomingo (4.7) and Alcorn (4.8), were the next lowest in the region and were fourth and fifth lowest in the state. Itawamba (4.9) and Union (5.1) were eighth and ninth lowest, respectively.
For September, as schools and businesses continued to reopen, the labor force – the number of people working or actively seeking work – grew to 233,320, and increase of nearly 13,000 from the previous month. That led to a corresponding increase in the number of employed. September saw some 219,200 in the region at work, compared to 206,360 a month earlier.
Still, the number of unemployment claims remains high. Last September, just under 4,000 filed claims for the first time. This year that number new to 18,631.
But the employment picture is better and clearer than five months earlier.
MDES said industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains statewide wee government, leisure and hospitality, educational health series and manufacturing.
Unemployment rates for the other counties in Northeast Mississippi: Tippah (5.3), Pontotoc (5.4), Prentiss (5.5), Calhoun (6.3), Lee (6.3), Oktibbeha (6.3), Benton (7.3), Marshall (7.4) Monroe (7.5) and Chickasaw (8.4).