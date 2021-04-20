After dropping during the first two months of the year, the unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi increased to 5.8% in March.
A month earlier, it was 5.2%, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.3%. Until last month, Mississippi's jobless rate had fallen every month since last April.
Across the rest of the country, the jobless rate for March was 6.0%, two-tenths lower than a month earlier.
Of the 16 counties comprising Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette County posted the lowest jobless rate at 4.5%, which was the second-lowest statewide, trailing only Rankin County's 4.1% rate.
Rounding out the top 10 lowest statewide were Itwamaba and Tishomingo at 5.1% each.
Only eight of the state's 82 counties had double-digit unemployment rates, and none were in Northeast Mississippi. The highest jobless rate in the region was Clay at 8.6%
State and national figures are reported on a seasonally adjusted basis, which takes into account seasonal changes such as the start and end of schools and holidays. County figures are reported as nonseasonally adjusted.
For March, the labor force in Northeast Mississippi – the number of those employed or actively seeking employment – was 228,010, about 900 fewer than in March. Compared to a year earlier, however, that figure is nearly 4,000 fewer.
And while the March unemployment rate was six-tenths higher than in February, it was two-tenths higher than a year ago.
But initial unemployment benefits claims declined sharply in March – from 39,614 a month earlier to just under 25,000 today. A year ago, as the pandemic began to settle in, more than 60,000 claims were filed