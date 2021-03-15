While more businesses have reopened in recent weeks, the coronavirus has continued to affect the employment picture.
In January, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s labor market estimates showed the state employment rate was 6.4%, compared to 5.6% a year ago.
For the 16 counties comprising Northeast Mississippi, the jobless rate was 5.4% in January, up from 4.7% a year earlier.
None of the counties in the region registered double-digit jobless rates. Clay County had the highest rate in the region at 9.1%, but five counties were among the top 10 lowest statewide. Union (4.3%) was the was the lowest in the region and the second-lowest statewide.
Lafayette (4.5), Itawamba (4.6), Pontotoc and Tishomingo (4.7 each) and Prentiss (4.8) rounded out the state’s top 10.
For January the labor force in Northeast Mississippi the number of those employed or actively seeking employment – was 226,610. About 214,480 were employed, while just over 12,000 were unemployed in the region.
Statewide, the labor force in January was 1.28 million, about flat with last January. However, some 82,200 were unemployed, some 10,000 more than a year ago. And with some 15,000 fewer people holding jobs, the unemployment rate, at 6.4%, was eight-tenths higher than a year ago.
The national unemployment rate was 6.3% for the month, versus 3.5% a year ago. The number of unemployed was 10.13 million, compared to 5.79 million in January of last year. The number of employed nationwide was just over 150 million, while in 2020, that figure was more than 158 million.
State and national figures are reported on a seasonally adjusted basis, which takes into account season changes such as the start and end of schools and holidays. County figures are reported as nonseasonally adjusted.
In Mississippi, the number of first-time unemployment benefits filed revealed just how much the jobs front has been affected by the pandemic. In January, there were nearly 28,000 filed, compared to just over 5,100 a year ago. The number of continuing claims remained historically high at 145,407 compared to under 40,000 a year earlier.