TUPELO • The unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi decreased slightly last month to a flat 6%, according to preliminary figures released by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
A month earlier, the jobless rate for the 16-county region was 6.1%, the highest figure this year. However, last July, in the midst of the pandemic, the unemployment rate for the region was 9.5%.
In July, the labor force – the number of people working or actively looking for a job – reached 229,810, which was nearly 2,000 more than in July. According to MDES estimates, 215,950 were working last month compared to 213,910 in June.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was a seasonally adjusted 6.1%, down from 6.2% in June an 8.5% a year ago.
Nationally, the jobless rate for July was 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June and 10.2% in July last year.
It should be noted that state and national figures are reported on a seasonally adjusted basis, which takes into account season changes such as the start and end of schools and holidays. County figures are reported as nonseasonally adjusted.
Rankin County in central Mississippi posted the lowest unemployment rate statewide at 4.5%. Union County had the lowest in Northeast Mississippi at 4.9%, which was second-lowest statewide. Pontotoc, at 5.3%, was tied for fourth-lowest across the state, while Itawamba was tied for eighth at 5.5%, and Lee was tied for ninth-lowest at 5.6%.
The jobless rates for the other counties in Northeast Mississippi: Tippah (5.7), Tishomingo (5.7), Alcorn (5.9), Lafayette (5.9), Prentiss (5.9), Calhoun (6.3), Monroe (6.3), Marshall (7.0), Oktibbeha (7.0), Chickasaw (7.6), Benton (7.7) and Clay (8.6).
The industry sectors that saw the greatest number of jobs were trade, transportation and utilities, and manufacturing.
The number of initial unemployment claims increased to 10,980 from 9,218 in June. However, last July, that figure topped more than 42,000.