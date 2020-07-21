Tupelo • After reaching a record-high 22.3% in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate for Northeast Mississippi dropped for a second consecutive month.
Preliminary estimates by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security indicate the jobless rate for the 16-county region was 9.7% in June. In May, the figure was 10.8%.
MDES data showed the labor force in the region of 209,530 in June, with 20,230 unemployed.
Showing that the job market is still recovering, a year ago, the labor force – the total number of people working or looking for jobs – was 217,730. The jobless rate in June 2019 for the region was 9.6%.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 8.7%, 1.8 percentage points lower than May. A year ago, the state jobless rate was 5.4%.
The total number of unemployed in the state is 117,800, which is 8,100 fewer than in May. Still compared to a year ago, there were just over 83,000 unemployed statewide.
For the month, there were 27,700 more jobs in Mississippi than in May. But non-farm jobs for the year have decrease 56,000. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were leisure & hospitality; educational & health services; and trade, transportation and utilities.
For all of the United States, the unemployment rate was 11.1%, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from May. A year ago, the jobless rate was 3.7%
Benton (10.3), Clay (14.5), Lee (10.3) and Monroe (11.3) were the only counties in Northeast Mississippi facing double-digit jobless rates.
Alcorn had the lowest rate (7.0) in there region, which was fourth-lowest in the state. Tishomingo (7.2), was the second-lowest rate in the region and was tied for sixth-lowest in the state. Itawamba (7.9), Prentiss (8.0), Tippah (8.0) and Lafayette (8.1) were just outside the top 10-lowest in the state.