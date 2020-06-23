TUPELO • The coronavirus pandemic struck an even bigger blow to employers in Northeast Mississippi in April, as revised figures from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security reveal the unemployment rate hit a record 22.3%.
However, with businesses reopening and workers returning, the jobless rate in May fell back to 10.8%, still a historically high figure, but within range of rates during the 2008-2009 recession.
The unemployment rate for the 16-county region was slightly higher than the state’s 10.5% rate.
April’s double-digit unemployment rate was the first time in nearly eight years the region had climbed back into that territory.
At the height of that 2008-2009 recession, unemployment in the region peaked in the aftermath. The number of jobless reached an average of 12% in 2010. For 35 of 36 months prior to 2012, the region endured double-digit inflation rates.
The figures had steadily fallen into record lows, and employment had remained strong until March of this year, when the pandemic shutdown began.
Nationwide, the jobless rate was 10.6%, a decrease of 5.7 percentage points from April, but 5.2 points higher than a year earlier.
According to seasonally adjusted data – which takes out events that follow more or less a regular pattern each year such as influences of water, holidays and the opening and closing of schools – there were 30,100 more nonfarm jobs in May. But over the year, the total of nonfarm jobs have fallen 87,100.
The total number of employed Mississippians reached 1,080,800.
Sectors seeing the largest growth in employment were leisure and hospitality; and trade, transportation and utilities.
In April, all 16 counties in the region posted double-digit unemployment rates; in May, the rate dropped in every county, and only five still sat in double-digits.
Alcorn County had the lowest unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi at 7.2%, which was good enough for fifth-lowest statewide. Lafayette, at 7.7%, was the next lowest in the region and 11th-lowest statewide. Clay County had the highest rate in the region at 14.7%. Lee County stood at 11.6%.
Initial unemployment claims in May reached just over 103,000, which was more than 54,000 fewer than April. Still, a year earlier, 8,127 filings were made. In May 2019, there were 8,100 filings.