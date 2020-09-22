More people returned to work in August as schools and businesses reopened, helping drop the unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi.
According to preliminary figures provided by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, last month's jobless rate was 6.8%. In July, the unemployment rate for the 16-county region was 9.5%, which was revised downward from the previously reported 9.9%.
The unemployment rate peaked in April at nearly 18% as the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses and schools, but have fallen from that point since then.
The number of employed in the region last month grew to 207,530 – a gain of more than 6,800 people, while the labor force – the number of people working or eligible to work – increased by more than 600 to 222,580.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 9.4% to 7.9%, while nationally, the jobless rate dropped from 10.2% to 8.4%. A year ago, the state unemployment rate was 5.5%, while the national are was 3.7%.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a regular pattern each year, such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools and other recurring events.
On a nonseasonally adjusted basis, the state’s jobless rate was 7.9%, while the national rate was 8.5%
County figures are provided by MDES on a nonadjusted basis.
In Northeast Mississippi, 15 of 16 counties posted unemployment rates under 10%, led by Alcorn County at 5.7%, Itawamba and Lafayette at 5.9% and Union at 6%. Alcorn had the third-lowest rate in the state, trailing Rankin County at 4.7% and Scott County at 5.6%.
The other Northeast Mississippi counties' jobless rates: Prentiss and Tishomingo 6.3%; Tippah 6.4%; Pontotoc 6.5%; Lee 7%; Calhoun 7.3%; Oktibbeha 7.4%; Monroe 8.3%; Marshall 8.5%; Benton 8.7%; Chickasaw 9.6% and Clay 11.5%.
Mississippi's non-seasonally adjusted non-farm employment increased 21,000, but that figure was 30,700 lower than last year at this time. Industry sectors with the biggest monthly employment gains were in government; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; construction; and educational and health services.