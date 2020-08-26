After falling for two consecutive months, the unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi increased.
According to preliminary figures provided by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, July's jobless rate for the 16-county region was 9.9%, up from the revised June rate of 9.3%
At the height of economic troubles during the pandemic, the unemployment rate for the region jumped to nearly 18% in April.
But as businesses began to reopen, more workers got back on the job.
The increase in July's jobless rate can be attributed to more people entering the workforce. While the number of employed in the region grew to 202,910 – about 5,800 more than June – the number of people eligible to work increased by a larger margin, from 217,450 to 225,280, a difference of about 7,800.
Statewide, the state's unemployment rate was 10.8%, while the national jobless rate was 10.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a regular pattern each year, such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools and other recurring events.
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the state's jobless rate was 11.5%, while the national rate was 10.5%
County figures are provided by MDES on a non-adjusted basis.
In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn County had the lowest rate at 8.5%, which was fifth-lowest in the state, followed by Tishomingo (8.7%), which was second-lowest in the region and sixth-lowest in the state.
Seven of the region's counties had unemployment rates under double digits: Alcorn, Tishomingo, Itawamba (9.0), Lafayette (9.2), Prentiss (9.5), Union (9.6) and Tippah (9.7).
The rest of the the region's jobless rates: Calhoun (11.1), Oktibbeha (11.4), Lee (11.6), Marshall (11.6), Benton (11.8), Monroe (12.7), Chickasaw (15.2) and Clay (16.6).
Statewide, nonfarm employment declined by 2,400 from June to July, and was 41,000 less than a year ago. In July, the biggest job losses were in the government sector, followed by educational and health services.