TUPELO - The unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi reached a record high 17.8% in April in the wake of thousands of layoffs across the region due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With furniture manufacturers and high-profile manufacturers like Toyota and Cooper Tire temporarily shuttering their plants, unemployment rolls swelled to a level not seen even during the Great Recession a decade ago.
At the height of that 2008-2009 recession, unemployment in the 16-county region peaked in the aftermath. The number of jobless reached an average of 12% in 2010. For 35 of 36 months prior to 2012, the region endured double-digit inflation rates.
Then came a boom that saw jobless rates reach record lows, and up until March of this year, continued to grow.
Then the shutdown started.
The high April figures, provided by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, were not unexpected, given the immense slowdown caused by COVID-19 closures.
Still, given that the unemployment rate in the region had hovered around 4% to 5% for the past year, the new figures brought a startling realization of the impact of the virus.
On a seasonally adjusted basis – which takes out events that follow more or less a regular pattern each year such as influences of water, holidays and the opening and closing of schools – Mississippi saw 117,000 fewer jobs in April than in March, and 118,600 fewer jobs than a year earlier. The current 1,037,700 jobs in the state are the fewest jobs in Mississippi since January 1994.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Mississippi in April was 15.4%, an increase of 10.3 points from March and 10.1 points higher than April of 2019. The national jobless rate was 14.7% in April, or 11.1 points higher than a year ago.
On an unadjusted basis, the state jobless rate was 15.6%, up 10.8 points from March and 10.9 points higher than April of last year. The national unemployment rate, unadjusted, was 14.4%, up 9.9 points from March and 11.1 points from last year.
Mississippi's non-seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment dropped 113,400 last month, with the biggest declines in leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; manufacturing; and professional and business services.
In an unusual occurrence, Northeast Mississippi counties that typically find themselves with the lowest unemployment rates posted some of the highest in April.
Chickasaw County had the second-highest jobless rate in the state at 31.4%, while Pontotoc (25.6%) was fourth, followed by Clay (24.6%) at fifth, Monroe (23.3%) at sixth, and Union (21.6) and Lee (21.6) tied for eighth-highest.
The number of unemployment insurance claims jumped to 157,712 in April, up 97,000 from March and up 153,000 from a year earlier.
Unemployment claims paid in April totaled more than $72 million, some $65 million more than March and more than $68 million than a year earlier.
And because the MDES figures tend to lag, the jobless numbers will likely be high again in the May report.