Ruby Tuesday announced Wednesday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy citing the "the unprecedented impact of COVID-19" on the restaurant industry.
In a release about the filing, Ruby Tuesday said that the move does not mean the restaurant chain will be folding or closing all of its locations, but rather that it filed to better set up the business moving forward.
In the filing, the company said that it does "not intend to reopen 185 of their restaurants that were closed during the pandemic." Its open restaurants will continue with "business as usual" during the Chapter 11 process.
"This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday.' Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19," said Ruby Tuesday’s CEO Shawn Lederman. "Our restructuring demonstrates a commitment to Ruby Tuesday’s future viability as we work to preserve thousands of team member jobs. Our guests can be assured that during the Chapter 11 process, we will continue to deliver welcoming service and provide a safe environment for guests and team members, while serving fresh, signature products that only Ruby Tuesday can offer. With this critical step in our transformation for long-term financial health–this is ‘Hello’, to a stronger Ruby Tuesday."
Ruby Tuesday hasn't had a presence in Northeast Mississippi since April, when its Starkville and Corinth locations were closed permanently. Tupelo had a location until 2009.
In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the company listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million.
Ruby Tuesday said it has reached an understanding with its lenders to support the restructuring, during which its restaurants will continue to operate, while it works to preserve the jobs of thousands of its employees.
Ruby Tuesday closed at least 118 stores from 2017 through 2019 and the chain’s U.S. sales dropped by 13% to $721 million in 2018, according to consulting and research firm Technomic Inc.