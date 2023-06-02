OXFORD – Two new tenants will open this fall in The Commons at Oxford Commons.
Nothing Bundt Cakes and College Corner will occupy the remaining first floor space of Building A, which also houses Oxford Orthopaedics. The second floor is taken up by the Blackburn group of companies which include construction and investment divisions as well as other affiliated companies.
"They're good additions to Oxford Commons," said Frank Dyer III of Gill Properties in Memphis, which working with developer David Blackburn with the retail development and leasing of the project.
Oxford Commons is a mixed-use project of retail, professional and housing on about 700 acres east of Highway 7.
Nothing Bundt Cakes will take up more than 2,700 square feet of space. Franchise owner Amy Lupo said she hopes to open within the next six months.
Lupo owns and operates three Nothing Bundt Cake stores in the Memphis area, including one in Olive Branch.
"The lease is finalized, and we’ve begun the design process," she said of the Oxford location. "We will employ 18 to 25 people between full- and part-time staff."
Lupo said the plan has always been to expand Nothing Bundt Cakes' reach.
"Oxford was a great next move," she said. "The Oxford Commons shopping center was the perfect opportunity for us at the right time, so here we are."
Lupo said she is "beyond excited" to be a part of Oxford, where she expects to spend a lot of time. Her triplet sons graduated from high school last month, and one of the plans to attend Ole Miss in the fall.
Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debra Shwetz, lifelong friends who worked six months to perfect their Bundt cake recipe. The handcrafted cakes are made with eggs, butter and cream cheese, and are available in a variety of sizes from bite-sized Bundtinis, to miniature Bundtlets, to full-sized 8-inch and 10-cakes cakes and even tiered cakes.
Besides cakes, the bakeries also feature an assortment of gifts and decorations.
Scott Werne, the owner of College Corner, opened his first location in Ridgeland in 2014 and his second location four years later in Flowood.
The Oxford store comprises 4,180 square feet and will be on the endcap of the building.
College Corner in Oxford will be a bit different from his first two stores, Werne said.
"Those two are more divided house-type stores, which have cups, mugs, shirts, hats and just about everything you can think of for Ole Miss and State," he said. "But up there in Oxford, we'll focus on Ole Miss — for obvious reasons. It's a big open spot so there's plenty of parking and room inside for game day traffic."
The store will employ between five and 10 people initially. Hours have yet to be determined.
Werne hopes to open during the week of the first football game, which is Sept. 2.
"I'm probably being overly optimistic to have it open by Sept. 1, but if we don't open that week, then it will be the next," he said.
