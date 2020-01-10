TUPELO • Amarillo, Texas-based Nunn Company received the National Buyer Award at the Winter Tupelo Furniture Market.
The company is a furniture distributor for 32 manufacturers, including Mississippi-based Affordable Furniture, Corinthian. Delta and Jackson/Catnapper; and mattress makers Sleeptronic and Tempur-Sealy.
“Our business continues to thrive thanks to the furniture industry,” said John Fisher, director of Marketing and Sales for Nunn.
Nunn was founded in 1910, and 40 percent of its business comes from furniture sales. The rest comes from appliance sales.
“Today, we’re a distribution center for our 32 furniture suppliers and five appliance factories,” he said.
Fisher said Nunn’s model provides unmatched customer service and sales support that most manufacturers can’t cover effectively.
“It’s also about being a true extension to the factories we support by buying containers and being a local warehouse for our 300-plus dealers,” he said. “We truly appreciate everything the Tupelo Furniture Market brings to the table – they’re a vital part of our success in the furniture category.”
Rep Award
Graham Taylor of Birmingham, Alabama won the Manufacturing Rep Award.
After selling the family business, an appliance and electronics wholesale operation, following the death of his father in 1983, Taylor became a furniture sales rep. For more than 35 years, he’s represented a variety of lines, and currently represents Kith Furniture, Crown Mark, Restoration Sleep, Albion Bed Frames and Texas Rustic.
Shane Spiller, president of Spiller Furniture, lavished praise on Taylor.
“As a retailer, I depend on factory representatives to take care of my needs. Graham Taylor has been taking care of not only my needs but my father’s and grandfather’s,” he said. “So for three generations, Graham has been helping my family to be successful in the business.”
Taylor was surprised by the award, even though this friends, family and colleagues weren’t.
“It’s all teamwork and all of us working in the same direction,” he said of the market, its vendors and the dealers he works with. “And I’d like to thank all the people in the factories who get the product out who do everything to make the furniture reps successful ... it’s really an honor to get this award knowing all the people who have gotten this before me, and all the hard-working reps out there.”