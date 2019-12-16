TUPELO • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is scheduled to open sometime next year in the former Toys R Us location in Tupelo.
Founded in 1982, Ollie’s is a closeout merchandise retailer, including housewares and food. The Tupelo store will employ about 55 initially, a spokesman said.
Job applicants can visit ollie.us/careers for more information.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was founded by Morton Bernstein with backing from Harry Coverman and Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg. The first store was opened in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, just outside Harrisburg. The company currently has 345 locations in 25 states. The nearest to Tupelo is in Corinth.
Ollie’s stores feature its namesake co-founder Oliver E. Rosenberg, in the form of humorous caricatures throughout its stores’ interiors, merchandising displays and on its logo and exterior signage. Rosenberg, a capital area Realtor and entrepreneur, died in 1996 at age 75.
According to the company, customers can find “real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food. Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods and irregulars.”
Ollie’s also has liquidated major retail centers, working very closely with financial institutions.
“When companies liquidate, the banks will often dispose of remaining inventories and turn them into cash. Ollie’s brings the goods back to our stores and passes the savings to you, the customer,” the company said.
Ollie’s also has a 30-day “No Hard Time” guarantee. If a customer is not completely satisfied with a purchase, they can return it within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, with receipt.
The Tupelo Toys R Us closed in June 2018. It was one of more than 700 remaining stores that the company decided to liquidate after filing for Chapter 11 earlier that year.The Toys R Us in Tupelo opened in Barnes Crossing Plaza in 1996. Measuring some 33,000 square feet, the store was owned by the company.