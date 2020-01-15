SALTILLO – A familiar spot downtown will be home to Old Town Steakhouse and Eatery, which is set to open later this month.
Robby and Sonya Witcher have done some renovations and added their personal touch to the restaurant, which most recently was home to Kinfolks.
Opening a restaurant isn't new for Robby Witcher, who opened a popular spot previously in Saltillo.
"I was approached about this building about six months ago, and the owner asked if I might be interested in putting something in it," he said. "At first I was a little reluctant, but then we hit it off, and we came to an understanding. Plus, Saltillo really needed something like this, and the city seems really excited about it."
Ironically, Sonya's mother once had a restaurant next door to Old Town Steakhouse.
Robby Witcher said the building has plenty of history. Having been built around 1910, it's been a theater, a dry cleaner, and of course, restaurants.
Old Town will serve certified Angus steaks – ribeyes, New York strips and filets. Other entrees include hamburger steak, pork chops, grilled mahi, chicken, prime rib and creamy chicken pasta. Appetizers include street tacos, ahi tuna, wings and quesadillas. Several sandwiches, including a burger and a steak sandwich, are on the menu. A signature sandwich will be the short-rib grilled cheese. Soups and salads are available, as are homemade desserts.
Specials like prime rib will also also make their way every week.
A Saturday brunch menu includes chicken and waffles, French toast, steak and eggs and chicken and biscuits.
Liquor will be served upstairs in the bar.
The hours will be 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. The restaurant will later open on Sundays for lunch.
"We'll also make the building available to rent on the days we're closed," Robby Witcher said.
The Witchers also have full-time jobs during the day they'll keep, but they will be hands-on with the restaurant during its open hours.
"I think it's important that people see us up front and working the restaurant," Robby said.
The Witchers said the key to success will be "good food, good service and consistency."
"We want to have food that all people will enjoy," Robby Witcher said, "It's food that I would eat every day ... there are some great places to eat in Saltillo, but there's really not another place like this that serves steak. It's a little unique, and we're going to put our best foot forward to do well."
The restaurant will seat 104, which includes upstairs and downstairs dining areas, plus a balcony.
"I'm ready to get it open," Sonya Witcher said. "We've been working on this since September, and we're excited."
The restaurant is located at 389 Mobile St., in downtown Saltillo.