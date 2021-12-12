TUPELO • The oldest bakery in Tupelo, Creative Cakes, officially turns 30 years old today, and Holly Whitworth Landers has been a part of the iconic business for more than half of those birthdays.
Landers began working for Creative Cakes founder Rose McCoy in 2005, and bought the business 10 years later when McCoy retired.
But Landers almost missed out.
"I had decorated cakes at home since I was 15, and in 2005 I came up here to fill out an application for a position," she said. "I had come by a couple of weeks later to check on it, but she told me she had lost it. She told me in later years she actually threw it away."
Undeterred, Landers filled out an application again. It somehow got "lost" twice more.
"But she finally hired me because I wasn't going to give up," Landers said with a laugh.
McCoy opened Creative Cakes originally as a cake decorating supply store. She also offered decorating lessons.
"I opened it on my 39th birthday, stepping into the building with the plan to continue teaching decorating classes and supplies, and to sell a few cakes on the side," she said.
The original store was a mere 562 square feet, but McCoy was able to move into the current building a few years later.
But like so many things affected by the internet, Creative Cakes’ business model had to change. Cake decorating supplies could be ordered easily online, so baking became the biggest part of the business.
Landers came in during that transition, although McCoy had her doubts at first.
"I sent her on her first wedding cake delivery, and I thought she won't want to do that again," McCoy said.
Landers knew McCoy took special pride in her cakes, recipes she had developed herself. She wasn't willing to share with just anybody, but Landers was determined to learn from the master.
"When I first started, I would do the birthday cakes, and when we got through, most of the staff would go home, and Rose would stay and work on wedding cakes," Landers said. "I mentioned I would be interested in doing that because I helped out some at home. And she was like, 'OK.'"
Reluctant at first, McCoy soon discovered that Landers was skilled and learned quickly.
"I learned so much from her, and had a lot of fun doing so," Landers said. "She let me tiptoe into it, and then she threw me to the wolves.”
McCoy in 2012 opened a downtown bakery as cookie and cupcake sales grew. But, in 2015, she was ready to step away from the business altogether and rest on the fruits of her labor.
And when it came to picking out her successor to her original business, the choice was easy.
"It was in the plans ... I knew she was capable of carrying it on," McCoy said. "She has done awesome. She has a passion and talent, and she cares about the quality of her products. It was just a good fit. It was time for me to retire, and there wasn't anybody better who could take it over."
Landers said she always wants McCoy to be proud of her work, and Landers said she doesn't deviate from the tried and true.
"We use the same recipes she used on a lot of stuff we sell," Landers said.
"But she's added a lot of her own, too," McCoy said. "For example, I would never step into the world of macarons, but she did."
Creative Cakes' specialty is the cakes, of course, but cookies, cupcakes, bars, petit fours and the macarons also have their legion of fans.
With the volume of business the store has, Landers keeps suppliers busy. On average, the bakery will go through more than 300 pounds of powered sugar, 600 eggs and several sacks of flour during a week.
McCoy still comes in for a treat occasionally, offering tips if needed and praise when warranted.
"She might say I need to cook the crust a little longer or it might be perfect," Landers said. "But she's given me so much knowledge and wisdom. And she harasses us every now and then."