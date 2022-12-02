Nadeeja Wijayatunga

Nadeeja Wijayatunga

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – Nadeeja Wijayatunga, an assistant professor of nutrition and hospitality management at the University of Mississippi, will join the board of directors for the American Society of Nutrition, a leading global authority in nutrition science, for 2022-23.

Newsletters

Recommended for you