OXFORD – Olin Winchester was awarded a $37.14 million contract to provide ammunition for the U.S. Army.
The firm-fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract is for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammunition.
Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.
Work will be performed at the Oxford plant with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2026. The U.S. Army Contracting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, awarded the contract.
This is the third Army contract Olin-Winchester has received in four years.
Last January, the company awarded a $75.8 million contract extension for the same ammunition, with a completed date set for May 31 of this year.
In 2017 the company landed a nearly $91 million extension to another Army ammunition contract and the work was completed in mid-2018
Olin dedicated its $100 million, 500,000-square-foot centerfire manufacturing plant in Oxford in 2011. Olin opened its rimfire and military packing operations in Lafayette County in 2005. The company employs more Han 1,000 people at its facilities.