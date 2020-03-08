TUPELO - Larry Oldham, a soil specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, has walked fields in the Mississippi Delta, and to no one's surprise, conditions were wet and muddy.
But even with soaking rains and flooding of the Mississippi River Valley Basin, "Believe it or not, it's actually wetter in east Mississippi," he said.
Planting season is nearing, and farmers and growers are looking at the skies and forecasts.
For most of the country, the ground is saturated, and more rain has fallen or is going to fall.
“We don’t need any more moisture in most of the middle of the country,” said U.S. Farm Report meteorologist Mike Hoffman.
According to early USDA forecasts, around 85 million acres of soybeans are forecasted to be planted across the country this year, up nearly 9 million acres from last year’s known production. Wheat acreage will likely remain unchanged to slightly lower at 45 million acres.
Soybean planting can occur as early as mid-March, but it's not likely growers will getting in their fields soon, as they need time to dry.
Hoffman said not all of the country is seeing extreme moisture, with some dry pockets on the East Coast. On the West Coast, drought continues to spread.
Hoffman said the forecast doesn’t look promising for early spring planting.
“You don’t really want to see this, necessarily, but from eastern Nebraska all the way to the Gulf and Atlantic Coast, we’re expecting above normal precipitation over the next 90 days,” he said. “I do expect below normal for southwest and into California.”
USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson recently forecasted 2020 exports at $139.5 billion, a $4 billion increase from last year. The increase is expected to be due in large part to Chinese purchases as a result of the Phase 1 trade agreement, though economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak will likely cause China to reduce its original estimate of $41 billion in purchases in 2020.
Net farm income is forecasted to rise $3.1 billion from 2019 to $96.7 billion in 2020 in anticipation of higher cash prices.
Last year, farmers were challenged by months of wet months, shortening the growing season. Compounding their problems was a drought later in the year.
Graham said this year is shaping up to be much like last year.
So far this year, the area has seen 19.52 inches of rainfall heading into Wednesday. The normal year-to-date amount is 10.16 inches.
After rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, sunshine and cooler temperatures should arrive for the weekend. More rain is expected Monday, but then the next few days call for dryer and warmer weather.
That's good news for farmers and the state's $7.7 billion industry.
Graham isn't too worried yet about farmers getting into their fields in time to get a respectable yield down the road.
"We're on the cusp of planting season," he said. "It's not time to worry yet, but we're getting close."
More than $600 million was issued to farmers last year following too much rainfall. That was on top of the $14.5 billion issued to farmers in the 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments as a result of the trade war with China.