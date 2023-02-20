Chris Michael, Carmigo Operations Manager, Tyler Gilbert, Carmigo Inspector and Andrew Warmath, Founder and CEO of Carmigo, talk business on the Barnes Crossing Mitsubishi lot on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Saltillo.
TUPELO – Just two years after its founding, Carmigo has sold its 4,000th vehicle.
Launched in early 2021, the Tupelo-based technology start-up is an online automobile marketplace. Carmigo sold just over 1,000 cars in its first year of operation.
“Last year was an exciting ride, seeing the used car market reach stratospheric highs before plummeting back to earth,” said Carmigo CEO and founder Andrew Warmath. “We got to experience that unprecedented growth. But then we were quickly forced to adapt and innovate in order to grow when other companies in our industry were struggling.”
Carmigo said its unique approach to business has helped the company weather the storm of the used car marketplace nationwide, with saw skyrocketing prices, followed by a slump. Instead of holding inventory like most online used auto buyers, Carmigo said it facilitates the transaction to make it easier for both buyer and seller.
While other auto sites like Carvana and CarMax can buy someone's car, truck or SUV, Carmigo offers multiple dealerships and multiple offers for a vehicle. The company's model is a combination of having the convenience of trading in a vehicle and having the competitiveness of self-selling as more than a dozen dealerships can make offers.
That difference also allows Carmigo to charge a flat buyer and seller fee instead of relying on margins that fluctuate from transaction to transaction.
Much like a traditional auction, Carmigo allows the user to set a minimum price. If the minimum price is not met, the individual is not locked into selling their vehicle. There's no fee to list the car, but there is a $350 selling fee when it's sold.
“What makes us different is that we’re not focused on the sale," Warmath said. "We’re focused on making the transaction easy and beneficial for both parties. Coming from a dealership background, we know how hard it is to inspect and stock quality used cars, so we want to bring lot-ready cars to our dealership partners. We also know how hard it can be to sell your car. So Carmigo works to make it easier for everyone by connecting these two needs at scale.”