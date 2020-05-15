As consumers followed shelter-in-place orders and relied more on online ordering, grocery sales via home delivery and store pickup reached a new 30-day record for April. According to SuperMarket News, online sales totaled $5.3 billion, a 37% increase from $4 billion in March.
According to the latest Brick Meets Click and Symphony RetailAI Online Grocery Survey, the month-over-month sales growth reflects a 33% increase in the monthly number of online orders, from 46.9 million to 62.5 million. In addition order sizes grew 3%, from $82 to $85. The Brick Meets Click/Symphony RetailAI poll was conducted April 22 to 25.
The number of active online grocery shoppers in April who received a home delivery or picked up an order at a store rose just over 1% from a month earlier, lifting the total of U.S. households shopping online for groceries from 39.5 million to about 40 million.
On average, online shoppers made 1.6 orders for delivery or pickup over the past 30 days versus 1.2 orders for March.
Walmart continues to be the dominant leader in online grocery sales. Last year, the world’s largest retailer had about 60% of the market.
According to new data from Adobe’s Digital Economy Index, U.S. e-commerce as a whole jumped 49% in April, compared to the baseline period in early March before shelter-in-place restrictions went into effect. Online grocery helped drive the increase in sales, with a 110% boost in daily sales between March and April. Meanwhile, electronic sales were up 58% and book sales have doubled.
Instacart sold around $700 million worth of groceries during the first two weeks of April, up 450% over its December 2019 sales.