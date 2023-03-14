TUPELO – For the eighth year, Our Mississippi Honors Gala will recognize companies and individuals for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
With a capacity crowd of 500, the event is expected to be the largest to date. This year’s event will be spread over two days, March 24-25, at the Cadence Bank Conference Center in downtown Tupelo.
“It’s going to be a big weekend,” said Our Mississippi Magazine publisher Wesley Wells. “We’ve got some new things we’ll be doing to add to the festivities. Friday will be a full day, and the Saturday night gala is always something special, especially anytime you’re celebrating something as important as diversity, equity and inclusion. There will be a lot going on.”
A new twist to the March 25 evening gala will be the addition of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans. That event had previously been held separately in Jackson before the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
Wells said 11 individuals, all of whom were nominated by the public, were selected by an independent panel earlier last fall. Those individuals will be recognized and honored at the gala.
“It is a phenomenal group that was selected,” Wells said. “Each of them are deserving of this honor, and we can’t wait to celebrate them.”
Another part of the March 25 gala will be honoring Mississippi corporations for their diversity practices. Wells said the emphasis for this year’s corporate honorees is those with African-American board members.
Northeast Mississippi companies like Toyota Mississippi, Renasant Bank, Cadence Bank and Caterpillar are among those on the list.
“Racial diversity is really important,’’ Wells said. “Even though we’re not anywhere we need to be when it comes to minorities on corporate boards, we’re thankful for the corporations that realize this and are trying to do something about it. We’re reaching out to those corporations and letting them know we see them. They need to be recognized and applauded for trying to do the right thing and making a difference."
Emmy Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield will be the guest speaker for the gala.
Previous speakers have included Lou Gossett Jr., Ernie Hudson, Stedman Graham, Keith David, John Amos, Wally “Famous” Amos and most recently, Lamman Rucker.
Besides the titular gala, a diversity and women’s conference will be held at the Cadence Bank Conference Center on March 24.
“We decided to do a little more with the day,” Wells said. “We’re looking to get into the nuts and bolts of diversity, equity and inclusion. We’re expecting representatives of many Mississippi corporations to take part. It should be a great opportunity to learn and network, and take those experiences back to your place of work.”
Anyone wanting to purchase a table or tickets can visit ourmissmag.com or call (662) 346-4941. Deadline for purchasing tickets is Friday.
