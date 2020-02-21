TUPELO – The seventh annual ourMississippi Honors Gala will be held Saturday, March 21 at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo.
This statewide celebration of corporate diversity will honor 12 corporations for their diversity and inclusion practices. Those corporations to be honored include: Atmos Energy, Caterpillar, CenterPoint Energy, Chevron, Entergy, Ingalls Shipbuilding, C Spire, Kimberly-Clark, Mississippi Power, Nissan, C Spire and Toyota Mississippi.
“First of all, congratulations to all these corporations,” said event chair Wesley Wells. “We are so proud of what they stand for. Diversity works for them and for the state of Mississippi. They understand the advantages of a diverse work environment.”
Wells said the honorees were chosen from four different categories, which include: corporate management, corporate board, supplier diversity and philanthropy.
“All four of these categories are important elements of diversity,” Wells said. “Some companies excel in one category, some excel in multiple categories. Whether you have minorities and women in the corporate boardroom or you invest in programs that support uplifting those groups, they’re all important. We thank these companies for what they are doing to make Mississippi a better place for us all.”
The event also honors individuals. Former civil rights attorney Victor McTeer will be honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Other individuals to be honored include Rose Flenorl with the Legendary Achievement Award and Camille Scales Young as Business Woman of the Year.
“What an outstanding group of leaders,” Wells said. “We salute them for the work they have done for Mississippi.”
Joining in the celebration as guest speaker will be actor/activist Lamman Rucker.
“We are so excited to have Mr. Rucker come to Tupelo,” Wells said. “I’ve always been such a big fan of his work. He’s still very active on and off the big screen. We’re looking forward to having him celebrate with us.”
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets and tables can be purchased and reserved online at www.ourmissmag.com or by calling 662-844-2602.