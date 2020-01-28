OXFORD - The Olin Corp. Winchester Division plant in Oxford was awarded a $75,782,692 contract extension for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammunition.
The work will be performed in Oxford, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021.
Olin dedicated its $100 million, 500,000-square-foot centerfire manufacturing plant in Oxford in 2011. Olin opened its rimfire and military packing operations in Lafayette County in 2005. The company employs more than 1,000 people at its facilities in Lafayette County.