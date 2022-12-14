TUPELO – For more than 125 years, the Palmer Home for Children's mission has been to provide free residential care to children who need placement in viable homes.
The Christian, non-profit organization is named after Benjamin M. Palmer, a native of South Carolina and Southern Presbyterian preacher of the 19th century, who spent nearly 50 years as a pastor at First Presbyterian Church of New Orleans.
Palmer Home, now based in Hernando after consolidating its historic location in Columbus in 2019, has some 100 children from the age of birth to 18 who live on the campus.
To provide the free care, Palmer Home relies on donations. A fundraising arm of those efforts is the Palmer Home Thrift Stores, which have gently used furniture, clothing, home decor and other items for sale.
Lamarcus Bush, the director of operations for the stores, helped open the Tupelo store a week ago, and said the response has been very good.
"We don't keep a red cent – all profits go to the care of the children in and out of the Palmer Home," Bush said. "It's real rewarding, and a great organization to be a part of."
Bush said gently used items can be donated to the store's processing center Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6p.m. The store's retail operating hours is Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"The donors are the MVPs," Bush said. "They're the ones who make the ship float for the kids. And we serve kids all over the state, not just this area. We appreciate everybody in the communities who help us."
In 2021, Palmer Home reunited 26 children with their families.
Bush said he had been looking for a Tupelo location for a store for about eight months. The facility at 209 Commerce St., had been a car dealership and antiques store in recent years, but its proximity to downtown and the Cadence Bank Arena and Conference Center made it a perfect spot.
"We got it off the ground in about four weeks, just working tirelessly," he said. "It was everybody on deck, and with the help of the city, we were able to open. Tupelo has been great to us."
