TUPELO – For 66 years Palmer's Grocery has been a landmark in east Tupelo, much like it's neighbor nearby, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.
But it is an end of an era as the store – officially called Shoppers Value Foods since 2016 but owned and operated by Damon and Jason Palmer – has closed.
It will reopen, however, under new ownership and management, as the Palmers decided to sell the store that's been in their family for three generations.
"Back before COVID, we were looking to sell and had shown the store to some buyers, but then COVID hit and we had to buckle in and hang on," Jason Palmer said. "Coming out, we weren't sure how the economy was going to be or about the supply chain. As it turns out, there are still supply chain issues. As a single store owner, I can order 50 cases of something but the chains get most of them and I get what's left over. It's hard to make a living that way."
The buyer is Chandler's Shoppers Value in Hamilton, Alabama. The family also owns SuperValu stores in Ackerman, Clinton and Eupora.
The Chandlers were among potential buyers who looked at the store pre-pandemic, and as the Palmers began about selling their store again they approached the Chandlers. Talks and visits began in February, and a deal was finalized recently for an undisclosed sum.
"The family has four stores, and they're nice and really good people," Jason said. "I'm so happy for East Tupelo. I wanted to take care of employees and wanted to make sure it still had grocery store. It's going to be better than ever."
The store originally was opened by Damon and Jason's grandfather J.K. Palmer in 1957 across the street from the store’s current location, and their father, Buddy, was the previous owner, prior to the sons taking over the family business in 2004.
Palmer thinks the Chandlers will return the store to a conventional format like it once was. The store likely will stay closed for a couple of weeks as it is restocked and new signage is put in place inside and out.
"They've requested that we help during the transition process and we'll be helping them with accounts and internet, computer software, and so on," Jason said.
As for its employees, Jason said he hopes the new owners will take up his recommendation.
"We told them we handpicked our key people and how valuable they were and strongly recommend to keep them," he said. "Whether they keep the I don't know, but the employees are willing to give them shot I know."
Selling the store is bittersweet, as the boys practically grew up in the business.
"I walked in there by myself the other day and walked around, and there are at least five stories on every one of those aisles," he said.
And at least one iconic piece of history remains in the store for now: the famous produce door, made of wood.
"I could tell so many stories," Jason said. "All the people who have come through, throwing knives into the door. I may have to go back and get it
"That store is a landmark. It's been so good to me and my family and supported so many employees and families over the years. It is bittersweet, but I'm so happy it will remain a grocery store."
