HOLLY SPRING – Parker Hannifin Corporation’s Engine Mobile Original Equipment Division is expanding and adding 25 jobs to its product development center.
The location manufactures all first-fit OEM assemblies for fuel, air and crankcase ventilation filtration products. For the expansion, the division will build an addition onto its current facility to accommodate additional product development team members. The division last expanded in Holly Springs in 2017, when it said it would add 50 jobs over two years.
This expansion is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.
The Mississippi Development Authority has certified Parker through the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Marshall County also is assisting with the project.
“Parker is excited to announce this investment in the future of our Holly Springs facility," said – Sudheer Ghadiyaram, General Manager, Parker EMOE Division. "By expanding the product development center and expanding our manufacturing storage and production areas, this project will enable us to increase our production and inventory capacity and continue providing our customers with advanced technology solutions."