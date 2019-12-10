TUPELO - Passenger boardings at Tupelo Regional Airport in November totaled 1,330, the third most since Contour Airlines began service to Nashville in April 2016.
For the year, boardings are at 14,129, the most since 2008, when 15,792 passengers boarded.
Boardings are increasing for the third consecutive year, following precipitous declines the four previous years
Tupelo had two airlines from 2005-2008 with ASA and Mesaba, then Mesaba from 2009 to September 2012. That was followed by Silver from October 2012 to October 2014. Then it was Seaport from October 2014 to September 2015. There was no service again until April 2016 when Contour arrived.
Record boardings were posted in 2006 with 31,334 passengers. That number dropped to a meager 1,507 in 2015 as now-defunct Seaport suffered numerous delays and cancellations.