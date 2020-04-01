The U.S. Department of Treasury has issued guidelines for the Paycheck Protection program, which will allow small businesses to borrow 2.5 times the average monthly payroll through local banks.
The Treasury Department is providing up to $350 billion for the program in loans, which are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
All or a large portion of the loan can be forgiven. The money can be used for payroll, rent and/or mortgage payments and utilities.
Fees will be waived for applications, which begin Friday.
Terms of the loan are up to 4% interest rate, with the first six months of payments (principle and interest) deferred. The maximum time is 10 years.
All banks, as well as a broad range of nonbanks, are eligible to make the PPP loans. Existing SBA-certified lenders will be given delegated authority; others must be approved before making loans.
Borrowers must have been in business on Feb. 15 of this year and have employees or independent contractors for whom it paid salaries and payroll taxes.
Small businesses, defined as those with 500 employees and less (this includes 501(c)(3) organizations) and sole proprietorships may apply for PPP loans starting on Friday. Independent contractors and self-employed workers can apply starting April 10.
PPP loans will be fully forgiven when used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities, with at least three quarters of the forgiven amount being used for payroll; forgiveness is based on employers maintaining headcount or quickly rehiring and maintaining salary levels.
There is no collateral or personal guarantee required with the loan.
Businesses should contact their local banks about how to apply.