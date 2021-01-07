TUSCALOOSA – Poultry company Peco Foods is closing three Mississippi locations as part of a company-wide "repositioning," it said.
The Tuscaloosa-based company said the move was part of its strategic plan to "better align with changing customer needs and economic conditions" and to become more competitive.
Peco said it will put more resources into its West Point plant as it closes its processing plants in Brooksville and Canton and the hatchery in Philadelphia. The company said it was working to provide other opportunities to the employees at the three plants wherever possible.
“Since Peco’s beginnings as family-owned company 83 years ago, the industry has drastically shifted,” said Peco Foods Chief Operating Officer Bill Griffith. “By streamlining our operations, we can continue building a sustainable company that will support the families and communities of our team members and customers for years to come. The decisions announced today – each carefully considered – will position Peco strongly for future growth and industry leadership.”
Peco also said it was adding operations in Sebastopol, Mississippi and Pocahontas, Arkansas, because those locations have the capability "to expand value-added product lines and meet rising demands for customer-driven, innovative foods."
“By growing strategically, we can continue attracting and retaining the brightest in the industry and contributing to economic development across our footprint,” said CEO Mark Hickman. “We are thankful for the community support we’ve received over the years and look forward to impacting the region as a growing, thriving company employing thousands.”
All the changes are expected to be completed by summer, the company said.
Peco Foods in 2018 announced it was investing $40 million to renovate and expand a 185,000-square-foot warehouse in West Point and hiring 300 people.
The eighth-largest poultry company in the nation, Peco currently employs about 7,000 people at 24 facilities in Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.