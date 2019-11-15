TUPELO – Amanda Koonlaba was sitting at the Daily Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 Awards luncheon listening to the names being called. She knew many of them, proud of their accomplishments. Even though she had already been named a finalist, her name hadn’t been called.
Then the 39th name was announced. She thought she had been forgotten.
“I leaned over to my friend that was there, and I was like, ‘they’re going to forget to call my name and they’re going to announce the winner, and then I’m going to have to go up there and tell them they forgot to call me,’” she said. “And that really sucks, and I’m going to cry. I thought they were going to hurt my feeling and forget me”
But she wasn’t forgotten.
Koonlaba’s name was announced – she was named the Top 40 Under 40’s Person of the Year.
“And then I heard my name and didn’t hear anything else,” she said with a laugh.
Koonlaba’s resume is impressive indeed.
She is well-known in the arts community in not only Tupelo and Lee County, but beyond. She is an educational consultant and teaching artist and is the creative director and founder of Party in the Art Room in Tupelo.
While teaching for seven years in public schools, Party in the Art Room was a blog until it became a business about a year and a half ago. Koonlaba designs and implements unique, high-quality, research-based art lessons for children and adults. She also consults with schools and national organization for teachers on best practices for and implementation of art instruction and arts integration.
She has won numerous awards as an educator, including Mississippi Elementary Arts Educator of the Year, AEE Innovation in the Classroom Award, ACSD Emerging Leader, Lawhon Elementary School Teacher of the Year and CREATE Teacher of Distinction. She has been a presenter at the National Arts Education Associations National Conference six times and was recently named one of the two first-ever Arts Integration Leaders by the internationally accredited Online Institute for Arts Integration and STEAM.
She also serves and is active in nearly three dozen organizations, not only related to arts and education but also community related.
Her recognition as Person of the Year caught her off-guard.
“I was surprised to be nominated for Top 40; I was so tickled. It’s an honor” she said. “And what I hope is that it helps me do more, to give me more opportunities in the community and expand all the different ways I can reach people with art.”
Koonlaba said the arts scene is strong in the area, with a great many practicing artists.
“We have arts in the school, we have things at the Link Centre, we have things downtown,” she said. “It’s like we live in a bubble. We have so much going in a small area, for Mississippi and in the South. I think our art scene for the size we are is as strong as anywhere in the country.”
That doesn’t meant that there’s no room for growth. On the contrary, opportunity awaits, she said,
“I’d like there to be showcases for kids throughout the area for their art,” she said. “Not just kids in Tupelo or Lee County, but North Mississippi, where there’s a huge showcase for everybody that anybody can be involved in. Like the huge dance showcases and the Tupelo Community Theater. We have kids driving in from Thrasher and Corinth and Houston – those kids don’t have a place to show their art anywhere the way the kids in Tupelo do.”
In addition to having big showcases for students’ art, she’d also like to have more collaboration between art forms.
“I’d love for their to be an art school to address all art forms,” she said. “And I’d love there to be an understanding that art’s not just valuable because it’s cute and fun, but there’s a lot more to it.”
As for whether art can be described as good or bad, Koonlaba said this:
“What’s really important for me is for the students exercise their creativity rather than copying what I’m or others are doing and you have those cookie-cutter projects,” she said. “I’d rather they use their own brains and creativity.”
The most fulfilling part of Koonlaba’s work teaching kids and adults?
“Knowing we’re teaching people how to think for themselves. I see it first-hand; I see even in the first month of my classes, where they get comfortable taking risks with their artwork and they get comfortable with themselves” she said. “It’s really their art, and they grow and understand that it’s their idea. They may consult with me, but in the end it’s them, and it’s their critical thinking that the arts bring.” n