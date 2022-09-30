Dr. Courtney Taylor, Deputy Director of Postsecondary Strategy at AccelerateMS, speaks during the Imagine the Possibilities Summit held at the Orchard on Friday morning in Tupelo. The summit served as the official kickoff of this year's virtual Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo, which links students with area businesses. The event is sponsored by the CREATE Foundation and the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
Anna Grace Warren, a student at West Union Attendance Center, speaks about her experiences working with a career coach at her high school in preparation for future career paths in a panel discussion with other area students during the Imagine the Possibilities Summit.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Area educators gather for the Imagine the Possibilities Summit Friday morning at the Orchard in Tupelo.
Dr. Courtney Taylor, Deputy Director of Postsecondary Strategy at AccelerateMS, was the keynote speaker at the Imagine the Possibilities Summit held at the Orchard on Friday morning in Tupelo.