Plans have been submitted to the city of Tupelo's development services department for Gateway Landing, the 240-apartment complex with parcels for other tenants to be built at the Interstate 22-McCullough Boulevard.
The project was first revealed last April by Fusion Hospitality and Heritage Hospitality Group. The project should take 16-18 months to complete, with an opening expected in late 2021.
The apartments are comprised four three-story buildings with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units.
The entire Gateway project is a mixed-use project, comprised of a 29-acre site with land purchase opportunities of various sizes. The parcels are designed in configurations as small as 1.18 acres up to 1.68 acres. However, the land is contiguous and could accommodate any size up to 10 acres.
Among the targeted tenants of the outparcel are quick-serve restaurants, offices, medical clinics, C-store/fueling centers or flex space.
According to Fusion and Heritage, “Gateway Landing will cater to young families with available parking, open-concept layouts designed for entertaining, walk-in closets, granite counter tops, in-unit washer and dryer and new appliances.
The apartment residents also will have access to a 6,400-square foot clubhouse and a recreation area that will feature a large swimming pool, grills, playground and fire pit.