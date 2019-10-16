PONTOTOC • Pontotoc diners have a couple of new places where they can eat.
• First is Rosie’s Grab & Go, and it is a food truck (actually a converted RV) that will be open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It also will not be open on Wednesdays.
The menu includes a Rosie Burger (a dough burger), an all-beef burger, Philly cheese, grilled cheese, chicken club and a smoked sausage dog.
• The other new place is The Tin Nickel at 348 Spur St.
It serves breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday.
For breakfast, there’s a variety of biscuits, as well as flapjacks and waffles, eggs, chicken strips, pizza sticks and crispitos. A breakfast plate of 1 meat, 2 eggs and biscuit and gravy can be had.
For lunch, a changing daily plate lunch is available, along with pizza sticks, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips and corn dogs.
A deli counter also is open, to serve sandwiches made from your choice of meats (bologna, Cajun turkey, Cajun roast beef, smoked ham and smoked turkey).
For more information about The Tin Nickel, call (662) 200-2757.