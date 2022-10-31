FULTON • During the past eight years, $13 million in federal and state money has been invested in Port Itawamba, and an open house last week was affirmation that business was good and more were welcome.
“Any operating port with short-line railroads relies on MDOT, multi-modal funds,” said Gary Chandler, industrial development director with Three Rivers Planning & Development District.
For example, funding purchased a Komatsu WA320 wheel loader which will help with a “forthcoming business opportunity” at the port, Chandler said.
“Without those federal and state funds, we wouldn’t be in position to buy this, or do other things like replace mooring dolphins around the port area,” he said. “So many things have also been done to the railway. When you have a short-line railroad, there’s ongoing maintenance like replacing the cross ties. We’ve had a bridge across a stream we’ve had to replace. All these things are vital and have to be done, but wouldn’t be done without our state and federal delegations.”
Federal Marine Terminal has overseen the operation of the port since April 2021, and FMT vice president of sales and marketing Matt McPhail said Port Itawamba is in an ideal spot.
The port is a full-service, shallow barge port on Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway that includes an overhead bridge crane with a 60-foot span and a 60-ton capacity.
“With easy access to the waterway, railway and Interstate 22, we are well-equipped to provide supply chain solutions to the region, and anyone wanting to move commodities to and from the region,” McPhail said.
He said the inland waterway system is a vital part of the nation’s economy that offers competitive advantages domestically and internationally. FMT operates 13 locations on the Great Lakes, East Coast and Gulf Coast. Originally established to complement the freight operations of Montreal-based Fednav, FMT is now recognized as an industry leader servicing breakbulk, bulk, specialized, and general cargo needs. Commodities handled range from steel and machinery to forest products and containers. The company has some 120 ships at its disposal.
“The port has much more potential to expand its role in the economic future of Itawamba County and the state,” McPhail said. “This port has all the tools to become a top-tier terminal on the Tenn-Tom and beyond. FMT and Port Itawamba is open for business ... we look forward to working with the community in developing more business for the port and creating more jobs and increase the role the port plays in the regional and state economy.”
