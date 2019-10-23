The new Mississippi Lottery will start offering multistate games – Powerball and Mega Millions – on Jan. 30.
The corporation said last week that the sale of scratch-off tickets for single-state games in Mississippi will begin Nov. 25.
Mississippi has been one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers met in 2018 and authorized the games of chance. The first $80 million of lottery proceeds will go toward the state highway fund to help with the state’s infrastructure, with the remaining going to the the education enhancement fund. That deal is in place for the first 10 years of the lottery. After that, the first $80 million will go to the general fund.
Powerball and Mega Millions are overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association.
Tickets will be sold primarily in convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, grocery stores, tobacco/beer stores, as well as a variety of other types of retail businesses. Licensed casinos are also applicable.
Applications are now being accepted online at mslotteryhome.com for retailers interested in selling lottery tickets.