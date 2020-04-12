TUPELO •Loading a box full of fruits and vegetables into the back of an SUV, Robert McKissack thanked the customer and went back to fill another order for another customer waiting in their vehicle.
It’s a common sight these days at Cockrell Banana, a produce supplier that was founded in Tupelo 90 years ago.
But it’s also unusual.
The company has long been a supplier for grocery stores, convenience stores, schools, churches and caterers. And it’s also always sold to individual customers, whether they wanted two bananas or two dozen.
In recent weeks, however, more shoppers have come to pick up orders they’ve called in.
“It’s gone up by 10-fold,” said Robert McKissack, the warehouse manager.
The company’s 11 trucks typically make deliveries across the region five days a week, but as restaurants have temporarily closed or pared down their operations, those deliveries have dropped to three days a week.
Still, that gives time for some of the drivers to get in on picking orders for the call-in customers.
“It was a little rough going at first because it’s something that they never did a lot of before,” said Carra Cockrell, who runs social media for the company. “They’re learning as we go.”
Over the years she has posted on the company’s Facebook page that Cockrell is open to the public and individual shoppers could buy at any time. But as she saw how some consumers reacted to the coronavirus by hoarding and putting extra pressure on grocery stores, Carra put out more reminders that the company her great-grandfather founded could help with their fruit and vegetable needs.
“We’re seeing between 50 and 75 people a day,” McKissack said. “That’s huge. We have a lot of people now who didn’t realize we had a retail side.”
Said Cockrell, “Even people who follow our page didn’t know we were open to the public. But I tell them we’ll pull their stuff and we’ll put it in their car.”
Customers can pay over the phone or pay when they get their order. And they never have to leave the comfort of their vehicle.
With trucks of produce coming from California at least twice a week and other trucks throughout the week, a steady supply of fresh fruit and vegetables is readily available.
“Potatoes, bananas and watermelon are really popular,” McKissack said. “Head lettuce can be a struggle sometimes to get, too, but for the most part we’re keeping everything stocked up.”
Alysia McCord of Tupelo said she was quite pleased with her recent order, posting on the company’s Facebook page, “This fine, local family business allowed us to call in our order, pay over the phone and delivered to our car when we arrived to pick up. Better looking squash then I have found in a store all year, and I was excited to get great looking sweet potatoes! Great option for orders and pick up in Tupelo area!”
That’s a compliment repeated several times by customers, new and old. With business from restaurants and schools down by half, the walk-up/drive-up orders is helping make up for that.
“The community has really supported us, and it’s made a huge difference,” McKissack said.
“We really hope it carries over and people realize we still do it and that it’s not just because of the pandemic that we’re doing this,” Cockrell said.
Cockrell Banana is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.