TUPELO – For the first time, Queen's Reward Meadery has won a gold medal in a competition. That may seem surprising, but until recently, Mississippi's first and so far only meadery has been recognized with several silver and bronze medals.
However, at the recent Wines of the South competition, it won gold for its Winter Spice. Seven other meads also won, with Pucker Up getting silver and the rest earning bronze.
In the National Mead Crafters competition, going up against 344 other meads, Queen's Reward won a silver for its Scarlet Noir.
"It was their first ever competition, so every meadery in the country entered," said Queen's Reward owner Jeri Carter. "That was pretty cool and we're pretty excited about it."
Carter said they're set to enter into a couple of international wine competitions next year.
"It's so we can get good feedback and get good exposure in other parts of the country," she said.
So far, Queen's Reward has won a medal in every competition it has entered.
Getting the accolades "shows that we're getting better at what we're doing and improving, and that's our goal," Creel said with a laugh.
Also in October, Queen's Reward Meadery was named among the "Top Wineries in America" by This Is It Network.
And what exactly is mead?
It's a fermented beverage made primarily from honey. According to the American Mead Makers Association, it is the oldest alcoholic beverage, predating both beer and traditional grape wine by thousands of years.
It’s similar to wine made from grapes, but while wine doesn’t taste like grape juice, mead does have a slight taste of honey.
Mead pours like any other wine, and is in fact classified and regulated like wine.
Honey, water and yeast are the basic components, and the taste of honey is discernible.
Queen's Reward opened in June of last year, and it already has plans to expand at its current McCullough Boulevard location. Now capable of making about 4,000 gallons of mead, it will triple that after the project is complete sometime in the next year.