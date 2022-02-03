TUPELO – Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers plans to open it's Tupelo store in April.
The company, founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, currently has 11 locations in Mississippi. The Tupelo store is under construction at 3966 N. Gloster St., on what was the former site of Logan's Roadhouse.
Raising Cane's is looking to hire about 120 employees, including manager positions.
Managers have a starting wage at a minimum $15 an hour, plus bonus and benefits. Applicants can apply online at WorkAtCanes.com.
“We’re excited to bring these great jobs to Tupelo this spring,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Frank McCool. “Along with our cool culture, Raising Cane’s offers great perks like competitive pay, flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement and opportunities for advancement. We can’t wait to meet the awesome individuals who will join us in sharing our delicious chicken finger meals with everyone in the Tupelo community.”
The company has more than 600 restaurants across 31 states and the Middle East, and it plans to open more than 100 restaurants across 10 new markets this year.
Raising Cane’s was most recently named to Glassdoor’s "Best Places to Work” list, and Forbes’ “America’s Best Large Employers” list. Raising Cane’s was also recently recognized in the inaugural Forbes Halo 100 for excellence in delivering customer satisfaction and brand trust.
According Nation's Restaurant News' list of largest restaurants of 2020, Raising Cane's was ranked No. 37 with $1.72 billion in sales. It was the fifth-largest chicken restaurant.