TUPELO • A day ahead of its ribbon-cutting and official opening, Raising Cane's gave some of its 100-plus new employees some practice.
At a VIC - "Very Important Caniac" - Celebration Monday, the restaurant fed members of the community throughout the day. The invitation-only event was a dry run for what is expected to be a crowded and busy opening Tuesday morning.
"It's going well," said Area Leader of Restaurants Frank McCool. "We've got well over 100 crew members all locally hired and we're training them up now to get ready for Tuesday."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.
The restaurant is located in the former Logan's Roadhouse spot on North Gloster Street in front of The Shops at Barnes Crossing.
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can register for its Lucky 20 drawing, in which 20 customers ages 13 and older will win free Cane’s for a year; the winners will be notified Wednesday. Also, the first 100 dine-in customers to order a combo meal will receive a commemorative Cane’s T-shirt and a gift card to use on their next visit.
The Tupelo store is the first standalone location in Northeast Mississippi. There is a Raising Cane's inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on the campus of the University of Mississippi.
"We've been working on Tupelo pretty hard for a couple of years now," McCool said.
As for future locations in the area, McCool said Cane's "doesn't have anything nailed down right now, but this is the part of the country where we're trying to build right now."
Raising Cane's was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996 by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. Today it is the nation's fifth-largest chicken restaurant in the U.S., with more than 600 stores and recording $1.5 billion in sales in 2020, the latest figures available.