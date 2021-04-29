TUPELO – Raising Cane's is raising the stakes on chicken in Tupelo.
The company is opening in the former Logan's Roadhouse location on North Gloster Street, jumping into the fray with fellow chicken chains Chick-Fil-A, Zaxby's, Abner's, KFC, Popeye's and Wingstop in the All-America City.
No time frame has been provided for the opening, but plans call for a new building to go on the site and a new parking surface.
The restaurant will accommodate up to 54 diners, with total occupancy of 127 people.
Raising Cane's was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey on Aug. 26, 1996. It is the fifth-largest chicken restaurant in the U.S., with $1.46 billion in sales in 2019, the most current figures available. The company has 86 franchised units and 371 company owned restaurants, for a total of 457 locations.
The Tupelo store will be a company owned restaurant.
In Mississippi, Raising Cane's can be found in Oxford, Meridian, Flowood, Madison, Laurel, Biloxi (2) and Pascagoula (2)
Raising Cane's specializes in fried chicken fingers; it offers no grilled offerings, salads or wings like other chicken restaurants have. The limited menu is comprised of five main combos: the "Box Combo," consisting of four chicken fingers fries, cole slaw, Texas toast, sauce and a drink; the "3 Finger Combo," consisting of three chicken fingers, fries, cole slaw, Texas toast, sauce and a drink; the "Caniac Combo," consisting of six chicken fingers, fries, cole slaw, Texas toast, sauce and a drink; the "Sandwich Combo" and the "Kids Combo," consisting of two chicken fingers, fries, sauce and kid's drink.
The menu also includes several "Tailgates" that come with a bulk of chicken fingers (25, 50, 75 or 100).
The sides include crinkle cut fries, Texas toast and cole slaw.
Logan's Roadhouse in Tupelo, which opened in 2002, closed last year. Company parent CraftWorks filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last March shortly after closing some three dozen underperforming restaurants nationwide. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after, the company temporarily closed its remaining 261 Logan's restaurants. Most have reopened, but Tupelo was not one of them.