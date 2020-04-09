Frozen sandwich maker Raybern’s is donation thousands of its signature deli-style Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches to a local food bank.
The Raybern’s manufacturing plant in the Tupelo Lee Industrial Park South has donated 2,300 sandwiches and said it intends to donate a total of 30,000 sandwiches through the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition.
Sandwiches will go to local-area residents in need by way of the St. Luke’s Food Pantry and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Raybern’s is a leading manufacturer of branded specialty sandwiches for the U.S. retail market and operates a 46,000-square-foot-facility in Shannon. The company moved production to Shannon in 2015 and makes about 1 million sandwiches a week.
Raybern’s line of handheld products includes the No. 1 selling Philly Cheesesteak sandwich in the U.S., as well as a wide variety of other frozen and refrigerated sandwiches and wraps.