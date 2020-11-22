SHANNON • Five years after moving its sandwich-making production from California to the Tupelo-Lee Industrial Park South, Raybern’s Foods needs to add more workers to meet growing demand.
“Business is booming,” said Doug Hall, Raybern’s director of marketing. “We started expanding our distribution footprint, and we’ve added 30 to 35 new retailers. So we’re expanding rapidly.”
Raybern Foods was founded in 1978 in Hayward, California. The company invented the frozen deli sandwich, and its line of sandwiches has made its way onto the shelves of some of America’s largest retailers and grocers, including Walmart, Sam’s and Kroger.
The additional retailers coincides with an increase in demand for Raybern’s sandwiches during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID hit, people started buying more frozen foods,” Hall said.
In July, the company announced it was needing to add about 60 more workers. But more are needed.
“We’ve brought on 50 new associates, but we need another 60 to 80,” Hall said. The plant employs about 250 now.
Jobs on the assembly line are the biggest need to be filled, as well as sandwich wrappers and labelers. All sandwiches are made and wrapped by hand at the plant.
Raybern’s runs its production Monday-Friday and lately has worked every other Saturday to keep up with demand. Hall said he plans to add another option for workers, a three-day, 12-hour-per-day schedule.
The plant makes about 2 million sandwiches a month. However, parent company SK Food Group – which acquired Raybern’s in 2017 – has eight other plants in North America and makes 2 million sandwiches a day.
Raybern’s mixes its own dough, bakes it, makes the sandwiches, packages the sandwiches and sends them out, all under one roof.
The top seller is the Philly, which the company says is the best-selling Philly in the country. It’s most popular sandwiches are the roast beef and cheddar, chicken bacon ranch and ham on pretzel.
It also has a breakfast line of sandwiches that include a sausage, egg and cheese and bacon, egg and cheese on a hoagie roll.