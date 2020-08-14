The U.S. Department of Agriculture projected record yields for corn and soybeans this year. For corn, the 2020 crop would be the largest U.S. crop ever harvested, and in the case of soybeans, it would be only slightly smaller than the record crop harvested in 2018.
That’s good news for Mississippi farmers, as soybeans are the third-largest crop grown in the state, while corn is ranked fifth.
Last year, Mississippi growers planted 81.5 million acres of soybeans, valued at $762 million.
Mississippians produced 107.8 million acres of corn, valued at $455 million.
The USDA forecasts 2020 corn production nationwide at a record 15.27 billion bushels, a 12% increase from 2019. The recent five-year average corn yield has been 14.263 billion bushels, and the previous record corn crop was 15.14 billion bushels in 2016.
The 2020 forecast was based on a harvested area projection just over 84 million acres, unchanged from the July outlook. The harvested area in 2019 was 81.3 million acres.
The USDA projected the average corn yield in 2020 at a record 181.8 bushels per acre, compared with 178.5 bushels per acre. In 2019 the yield was 167.4 bushels per acre.
Soybean production this year was projected to beat 4.42 billion bushels, an increase of 25% from last year. The recent five-year acreage soybean outturn was 4.12 billion bushels, and the current record-large soybean crop was 4.43 billion bushels in 2018.
The 2020 production forecast was based on a harvested area projected at 83 million acres, which is 11% larger than the 2019 harvested area. The average yield is expected to be at a record 53.3 bushels per acre, compared with the 47.4 bushels per acre in 2019.
The USDA also said that the forecasts were based on conditions prevailing Aug. 1, so any potential impacts from severe weather that occurred after Aug. 1 will be reflected in future reports.